Srisailam Temple Resumes Sparsha Darshanam

Kurnool, July 1: Sri Bhramaramba, Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple at Srisailam has resumed free sparsha darshanam for devotees on Tuesday. A special counter has been set up, and the temple executive officer handed over coupons to devotees for the darshanam.On Tuesday, devotees were allowed to have sparsha darshanam of the presiding deity from 1.45 pm to 3.45 pm. Large numbers of devotees gathered, collected their coupons in the queue lines, and participated in the darshan. Many expressed happiness over the revival of the free sparsha darshanam, which had been suspended for the past year.



