Srisailam Temple Offers Free Sparsha Darshan to Chenchu Tribals

Kurnool: The Srisailam Devasthanam has announced that free Sparsha Darshan will be provided to devotees from the Chenchu tribal community once every month, as part of an initiative to promote inclusive worship.

According to temple authorities, Chenchu devotees will be allowed free Sparsha Darshan of Lord Mallikarjuna on the last Wednesday of every month. On the latest occasion, 232 Chenchu tribals availed the facility and offered prayers to Lord Mallikarjuna and Goddess Bhramaramba.

The devotees hailed from Mekalabanda, Hatakeshwaram and Sunnipenta villages in the Srisailam region, besides Hanumapuram Thanda in Veldurthi mandal of Palnadu district, Bodhanampadu in Macherla mandal and Thera village in Durgi mandal.

Temple officials said the initiative was aimed at strengthening the traditional and spiritual bond between the Chenchu tribal community and the Srisailam shrine.