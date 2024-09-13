Srisailam temple gets into World Book of Records

Anantapur: The historic temple of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambika in Srisailam has got into the World Book of Records, London. This is in recognition of the temple’s mythological significance as the living embodiment of ancient spiritual and cultural traditions and values with supreme repository of spiritual truth.



Representatives of the World Book of Records, Londan presented the certificate to the Srisailam Temple executive officer Peddi Raju at a programme at the temple on Friday.The Srisailam Temple has exclusive historic notes. It is hailed as one of Astadasa Shakthi Peatam, where Goddess Bramarambhika sat during ancient times. The Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam is being projected as one of the 12 Jyotirlingams across the globe.Inscriptions from the Satavahana dynasty indicate that the temple came into being in the early 2nd Century. The shrine dedicated to Mallikarjuna is believed to date back to the 7th Century.At Friday’s event, MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy expressed gratitude to the organisers for recognising the historic temple’s importance and placing it in the list of World Book of Records.