Srisailam Swells With Fresh Inflows

Kurnool: The Srisailam reservoir is witnessing heavy inflows following continuous rains in the catchment areas. On Saturday, it received 2,35,587 cusecs of water and released 1,99,171 cusecs downstream. The reservoir is holding 210.03 tmc ft of water against its full reservoir level (FRL) of 215.8 tmc ft.

From the upstream projects, Sunkesula is releasing 65,450 cusecs while officials are discharging 63,948 cusecs. Jurala is receiving 1.19 lakh cusecs and releasing 1.22 lakh cusecs into Srisailam. In addition, 30,695 cusecs are being discharged through the Andhra Pradesh powerhouse, and 35,315 cusecs through the Telangana powerhouse.

Further, the Gajuladinne project—the main reservoir of Kurnool district constructed on the Hundri river—is brimming after three years. With rising inflows, three gates have been lifted and 10,000 cusecs are being released downstream. The project now stores 4.28 tmc ft of water against its full capacity of 4.5 tmc ft. Farmers in the region expressed joy, describing the reservoir as looking like a full pond after a long gap.

In Adoni, the Ramajala tank, which supplies drinking water to the town, is also overflowing for the first time in 16 years. The tank last witnessed such a flood in 2009. Heavy runoff from the surrounding hilly areas has filled it to the brim, with water gushing over the embankment. Locals expressed delight, saying the tank has turned into a scenic spot, drawing tourists.

Meanwhile, the small temple ponds (Koneru) at the famous Mahanandi temple in Nandyal have also filled up due to the rains. Devotees, including school students who visited the shrine, enjoyed taking dips in the overflowing ponds and celebrating the rare sight. Temple authorities and locals said the inflows were caused by heavy rains in the Nallamala forest areas surrounding the temple.