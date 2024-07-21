Srisailam, Srikalahasti offer Sarees to Durga on Shakambari Festival's second day

Vijayawada: The Shakambari festival's second day witnessed an exchange of ceremonial sarees (Saare) between temples in Andhra Pradesh.

Bramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam authorities from Srisailam presented a Saare to Goddess Kanaka Durga at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakiladri. D. Peddiraju, the Srisailam temple's executive officer, his wife, and priests brought the Saare and presented it after offering prayers at the sanctum sanctorum.

Later, Bojjala Sudhir Reddy, MLA of Srikalahasti, arrived with the temple's deputy executive officer, N.R. Krishna Reddy, and other officials.They presented the Aashada Masam Saare to Goddess Kanaka Durga after seeking her blessings.

A large number of devotees thronged the temple throughout the day to receive the blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga adorned in her Shakambari Devi form.

The temple authorities announced the upcoming "Indrakiladri Giri Pradakshana" scheduled for Sunday, coinciding with the full moon day (Pournami) of Aashada Masam.This initiative, based on recommendations from the temple's vedic committee, aims for the well-being of the community. The pradakshana, or circumambulation of the Indrakiladri hill, will be held on every full moon day hereafter.

Starting at 5:55 am on Sunday, the pradakshana will begin at the Kamadhenu Ammavari temple (ghat road).The route will cover approximately seven kilometers, passing through Kummaripalem, Nalugu Stambala Centre, Sitara Junction, Kabela, Milk Factory, Chitti Nagar, Kothapet, Nehru Bomma Centre, and Brahmin Veedhi, before culminating at Maha Mandapam by 9:00 am.