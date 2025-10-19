Srisailam Set for Month-Long Karthika Mahotsavam from Oct. 22

Kurnool: The Karthika Mahotsavam celebrations will be held from October 22 to November 21 at the sacred Srisailam temple during the auspicious Karthika month. As Karthika is considered especially sacred to Lord Siva, large numbers of devotees from both Telugu states are expected to visit the temple during this period.

In anticipation of heavy crowds, temple executive officer M. Srinivasarao has announced several changes to darshan timings and arjita sevas.

To streamline the rush, Alankara Darshanam and Sparsha Darshanam have been scheduled separately. Sparsha Darshanam will remain suspended on government holidays, festival days, and weekends. However, it will be available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays in three sessions — morning (7:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.), afternoon (12:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.), and evening (7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.).

Throughout the Karthika month, several arjita sevas have been cancelled, including Garbhalaya Abhishekam (₹5,000 ticket), Samuhika Abhishekam (₹1,500 ticket), Udayastamana Seva, Prathahkala Seva, and Pradoshakala Seva. At the Bhramaramba Devi temple, Kumkumarchana will not be conducted inside the sanctum on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays. Instead, weekend Kumkumarchana (Rs 1,000 ticket) will be performed at the Ashirvachana Mandapam. Homams and Kalyanams will continue as usual.

Morning rituals begin at 3 a.m. with Mangala Vaadyalu, followed by Suprabhata Seva at 3:30 a.m. and Maha Mangala Harathi for Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba at 4:30 a.m. Darshanam will be available from 4:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Daily special sevas include Arjita Sevas at 5:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Pallaki Seva at 7 p.m., Kalyanotsavam at 7:30 p.m., and Ekantha Seva at 10.30 p.m.

Temple authorities advised devotees to visit on weekdays instead of weekends or festival days to avoid heavy crowds and ensure a smoother darshanam experience.