Srisailam sees massive Kannada padayatra for Ugadi

ANANTAPUR: Srisailam witnessed a large number of Kannada devotees, expecting at least 70 thousand only on padayatra to offer sari to their daughter Goddess Bramarambhika. Karnataka devotees, mostly from North Karnataka and parts of Maharashtra borders, have been on a padayatra from a long distance of more than 600 km to offer a traditional offering to the goddess and also request Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy as son-in-law and invite the couple in a systematic and traditional way every year during Ugadi.

No age bar... children and old-aged women were among the padayatra devotees, holding kavadi from a long distance and through the deep, reserved Nallamala forest. The devotees have been on traditional offerings for many generations. Ugadi Brahmotsavalu has become exclusively for North Karnataka devotees.

The temple authorities made elaborate arrangements, including supplying drinking water, food and shelter in the Nallamala forest area, in view of the large number of women and children who were on a walkathon to offer to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambhika.

Police streamlined traffic to avoid issues and restricted parking of vehicles in selected parts at Srisailam.