Srisailam Right Bank Hydro Station Sets Historic Power Generation Record

Kurnool: Srisailam Right Bank Hydro-Electric Station of APGenco has set a record by reaching its annual power generation target of 1,000 million units for 2025–26 in just 155 days — the fastest in its 25-year history. Continuous inflows into the Srisailam reservoir ensured uninterrupted generation, enabling the staff to reach the milestone well ahead of schedule.

According to chief engineer S. Tirumala Prasad, the target, originally set for March 31, 2026, had been reached on September 10, with the powerhouse generating 1,133 MU using 189.5 TMC feet of water. The accomplishment reflects not only abundant rainfall this season, but also the efficiency of staff operations and effective maintenance of equipment.

The powerhouse produced 1,477 MU in 2013–14, 1,153 MU in 2014–15, 1,338 MU in 2019–20, 1,130 MU in 2020–21, 1,439 MU in 2021–22, 1,883 MU in 2022–23, and 1,166 MU in 2024–25. By contrast, 2023–24 was one of the weakest years, yielding just 6 MU due to insufficient inflows.

Though the power generation season started on April 1 this year, full-scale generation began on June 30, and all seven generators — each with a capacity of 110 MW, totalling 770 MW — have been running continuously without major interruptions.

Power generation is continuing with substantial inflows into the Srisailam reservoir. 3,42,516 cusecs of floodwater is reaching the reservoir from Jurala project, while officials are releasing 3,85,236 cusecs downstream.

With the Srisailam reservoir near full capacity and inflows remaining steady, officials expect the Srisailam Right Bank Hydro-Electric Station to maintain high production levels and set further records in the coming months up to next March.

Significantly, water from the reservoir is also being released to meet the irrigation and drinking water requirements.