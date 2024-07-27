Srisailam Reservoir Receiving Huge Inflows, May Release Water by July 31

KURNOOL: With the Srisailam reservoir receiving heavy water inflows, irrigation officials are preparing to release water from the dam on July 30 or July 31.





The water level at Srisailam reached 865.70 feet on Saturday, with the storage capacity being 125.13 TMC against the dam’s gross capacity of 215.81 TMC. The reservoir is continuing to receive 2.58 lakh cusecs of flood water per day. Officials are currently releasing 62,406 cusecs.As Tungabhadra reservoir's water is expected to reach Srisailam in the next two days, chief engineer Kabir Basha has advised dam superintendent engineer Sriramchandra Murthy to maintain vigilance and assign responsibilities to all engineers.Water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu is expected to release water from the Srisailam reservoir.In the interim, Nandyal collector G. Raja Kumari and Nandikotkur MLA G. Jayasurya have released water from the Pothireddypadu head regulator in Jupadu Bungalow mandal on Saturday.Speaking on the occasion, the collector said release of this water is a significant development for the Rayalaseema farmers. Currently, 2,000 cusecs of water is being released from the Pothireddypadu head regulator. The release of water will go up to 10,000 cusecs later in the day, she stated.Through the Pothireddypadu regulator, Velugodu balancing reservoir will receive 16.95 TMC of water, Owk reservoir 12 TMC, and Gorukollu reservoir 4.1 TMC.Officials are preparing to release water from the Mallyala section of Handri-Neeva project. Release of water has been delayed due to the construction of a bridge at Gargeyapuram. Chief engineer Nagaraju disclosed that water may be released from Handri-Neeva within two days.In this connection, MLA Jayasurya has requested Nandyal collector to address issues related to GO 98.