Srisailam Reservoir Receiving 1.27 Lakh Cusecs of Inflows

Kurnool: The Srisailam reservoir is currently receiving inflows of 127,548 cusecs from upstream, while officials are releasing 77,821 cusecs downstream. The reservoir's water storage stands at 206 TMC feet. The Jurala reservoir is releasing 59,164 cusecs, and the Sunkesula reservoir is releasing 65,170 cusecs. For power generation, officials are releasing a total of 65,333 cusecs—30,018 cusecs for the right powerhouse and 35,315 cusecs for the left powerhouse. They are also allocating 10,488 cusecs for various canals, 1,688 cusecs for the HNSS, and 8,000 cusecs for the Pothireddypadu project.

On Tuesday, district collector P. Ranjit Basha inspected the Handri River, which flows over the Joharapuram Bridge, as well as the Tungabhadra River basin behind the Raghavendra Swami Mutt in the old city. Officials informed the Collector that if inflows reach 500,000 cusecs, some areas may experience flooding; however, the current inflow is only 60,000 cusecs. The Collector observed the flow of the Handri River over the Joharapuram Bridge and inspected the catchment area of the Tungabhadra River behind the Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in the Old City.