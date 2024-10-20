Srisailam Reservoir Receives Huge Inflows

Kurnool: The Srisailam Reservoir is experiencing heavy inflows, leading to the opening of six gates to release 185,170 cusecs of water downstream. As of Sunday evening, the reservoir was receiving 197,641 cusecs from upstream. The water storage level has reached 214.84 tmc feet, approximately 99.55% of its full capacity of 215.81 tmc feet.

The Sunkesula Reservoir is receiving 77,950 cusecs while releasing 77,721 cusecs, and the Jurala Reservoir is receiving 114,746 cusecs while releasing 120,440 cusecs. At Srisailam, 167,000 cusecs of water are being released through the spillway, with 60,000 cusecs generated by the right and left powerhouses.

The opening of the gates, coupled with the weekend holidays, has attracted a large number of devotees and sightseers to Srisailam. Initially, four gates were opened on Sunday morning, with two additional gates opened later to manage the increasing inflows and outflows. Dam officials are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the smooth management of water flow.

Additionally, a fallen tree caused significant traffic disruptions near the filter house in Sunnipenta. Local residents reported that the tree toppled due to recent rains. This incident occurred on Sunday, complicating traffic for many devotees visiting the Bhramaramba and Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam, a key route on the Hyderabad highway. Officials responded by removing the fallen branches to restore normal traffic flow.