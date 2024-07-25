Srisailam Reservoir Nears Full Capacity with High Inflows

Kurnool: The Srisailam Reservoir is experiencing substantial inflows of 2.18 lakh cusecs, with the water level reaching 90.55 tmc-ft by Thursday evening. If these inflows continue for a week, the reservoir will have full storage.

The early onset of the monsoon in the first week of July, along with heavy rains in the upper catchment areas of Krishna River in Karnataka and Maharashtra, has led to increased floodwater inflows this year.

The reservoir began getting inflows on July 13 - some 15 days earlier than the first arrival of floodwaters the last season on July 29, 2023.

Typically, Srisailam Reservoir receives its initial inflows in the second or third week of June or the first or second week of July. This year, the district received 140 mm of rainfall in June, surpassing the average of 77.20 mm, and 90.70 mm in July, compared to the normal 54.90 mm.

The flood inflow to the Srisailam Reservoir is steadily increasing. Currently, 2,18,406 cusecs of water is flowing into the reservoir from Jurala and Sunkesula reservoirs. Additionally, 31,784 cusecs are being released through electricity generation from the left bank.

The full reservoir level is 885 feet, and the current water level stands at 854.90 feet. The reservoir has a total storage capacity of 215.80 tmc, with 90.55 tmc ft of water currently stored.

Meanwhile, Tungabhadra dam officials reported a reduction in flood flow in the reservoir, which supplies drinking and agricultural water to AP and Karnataka. The current inflow was 75,810 cusecs due to decreased rains in the upper catchment areas. The reservoir has a water storage capacity of 101.42 tmc-ft, with 23,469 cusecs of water being released downstream to various canals.