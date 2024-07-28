Srisailam reservoir continues receiving huge inflows

Kurnool: Srisailam reservoir is continuing to receive substantial inflows from upper catchment areas. Currently, the reservoir is receiving 4.41 lakh cusecs of water, while officials are releasing 80,711 cusecs downstream. The storage in the reservoir on Sunday is approximately 153 TMC feet, which is about 71 per cent of its capacity. The inflows consist of 3 lakh cusecs of water from Jurala and 1.40 lakh cusecs from Sunkesula.

Water is being released downstream by generating electricity through the right and left bank power stations. The full water level of Srisailam reservoir is 885 feet. The level has so far reached 873.40 feet. If the water level rises by another 13 feet, the Srisailam reservoir will reach its full capacity.