Srisailam Releases Massive Outflows

KURNOOL: Massive inflows of 6,08,101 cusecs reached the Srisailam reservoir on Tuesday, prompting officials to release 6,48,555 cusecs downstream by lifting 10 gates up to 26 feet to regulate water levels. The reservoir’s storage has risen to 205.23 TMC ft, against its full level of 215.8 TMC ft.

The Jurala project alone contributed 5,57,349 cusecs of outflows while receiving 5,48,981 cusecs from upper catchment areas. Outflows from Sunkesula, however, dropped sharply, with the barrage discharging only 19,477 cusecs into the river.

For power generation, officials released 28,871 cusecs to the AP powerhouse and 35,315 cusecs to the Telangana powerhouse, while another 5,78,440 cusecs were discharged through the spillway. As a result of these heavy outflows, Nagarjunasagar is receiving 5,93,516 cusecs, which is also being discharged downstream.