Srisailam Police Register Case Over Fake Darshan Tickets

Kurnool: Srisailam One Town police arrested two persons for cheating devotees by selling them fake darshan tickets at the Srisailam Temple.

According to police, the accused had been selling darshan tickets to devotees, extorting thousands of rupees from them. When the temple authorities discovered that the darshan tickets had been fake, Srisailam Devasthanam’s chief security officer (CSO) filed a complaint with the police.

As per details provided by One Town Circle inspector G. Prasada Rao, a person sold three fake Sparsha Darshan tickets worth Rs 500 each to three devotees on February 14. The fraudster had pasted new dates in original print on the old tickets.

The inspector said as per temple regulations, devotees must provide a copy of their Aadhaar card along with the Sparsha Darshan tickets. However, the devotees did not carry their Aadhaar cards. When the temple staff scanned the tickets, they found them to be fake.

Police have warned devotees to be cautious and obtain darshan tickets only through official channels.

Investigations are going on to determine whether more people are involved in the scam, the inspector added.