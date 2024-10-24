Srisailam Hundi Nets Rs 2.58 Crore

Kurnool: During the counting of the hundi at the Srisailam temple on Thursday, the temple received a total cash collection of Rs 2,58,56,737 along with 379.5 milligrams of gold and 8 kg of silver. In addition, a variety of foreign currencies were collected, including $1,093 US dollars, 215 Canadian dollars, 20 UK pounds, 10 UAE dirhams, 21 Malaysian ringgits, 10 Maldivian rufiyaa, 10 euros, 2 Singapore dollars, and 25 Mauritian rupees. The hundi counting was overseen by the executive officer in charge, E. Chandrasekhara Reddy, along with other officials.