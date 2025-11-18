Srisailam Glows with Laksha Deepotsavam

Kurnool: On the occasion of the fourth Monday of Karthika month, the temple organised Laksha Deepam and Pushkarini Harathi at the Pushkarini on Monday. These sacred rituals are being performed for the welfare and prosperity of the world. During the Deepotsavam, the entire Pushkarini premises was illuminated with thousands of lamps, creating a divine atmosphere.

Earlier in the evening, ten types of Harathis were offered to Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy and Bhramaramba Ammavaru and the Pushkarini as prescribed in the scriptures.

Before the Hararthi, the utsava idols of Sri Swamy and Ammavaru were taken in a procession to the Pushkarini, where special rituals were performed. Later, the ten Harathis—Omkara Harathi, Naga Harathi, Trishula Harathi, Nandi Harathi, Simha Harathi, Surya Harathi, Chandra Harathi, Kumbha Harathi, Nakshatra Harathi, and Karpura Harathi—were offered with devotion.

From early morning, large numbers of devotees have been visiting the temple to offer prayers on this auspicious Monday. Many took a holy dip in the Pathalaganga before proceeding for darshanam of Sri Swamy and Ammavaru. Throughout the Karthika month, especially on government holidays, Karthika Mondays, and Karthika Pournami, devotees have been arriving in huge numbers.

To ensure smooth and comfortable darshanam, the temple officials have made special arrangements. Dedicated spaces have been arranged at Uttara Mada Veedhi and Gangadhara Mandapam to enable devotees to light Karthika Deepam and offer their prayers.