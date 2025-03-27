 Top
Srisailam gears up for Ugadi Mahotsavam

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
27 March 2025 2:52 AM IST

On the first day, Bhringi Vahana Seva will take place, and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi will be adorned in Mahalakshmi Alankaram, followed by special rituals and Kalyanotsavam in the evening

Srisailam gears up for Ugadi Mahotsavam
(Image: DC)

Kurnool: Srisailam temple authorities will suspend Sparsha Darshanam from Thursday due to the heavy influx of devotees during Ugadi Mahotsavam. Only Alankara Darshanam will be available for the five-day festival.

On the first day, Bhringi Vahana Seva will take place, and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi will be adorned in Mahalakshmi Alankaram, followed by special rituals and Kalyanotsavam in the evening.

The Kalyanotsavam of Sri Swamy and Ammavaru will be conducted daily from March 27 to 31, offering devotees a unique spiritual experience. Temple authorities have made all necessary arrangements, ensuring the safety of devotees amid the hot weather conditions.

DC Correspondent
