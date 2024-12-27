Srisailam gears up for Mahasivaratri Brahmotsavam from Feb 19

Kurnool: The Mahasivaratri Brahmotsavam will be celebrated at the Srisailam temple from February 19 to March 1, with elaborate arrangements underway for the 11-day festival. Pandals made of palm leaves are being erected at various locations to provide shade and comfort for devotees. On Thursday, the construction of these pandals commenced at the temple’s Madaveedhi with a traditional puja.

Executive Officer M. Srinivasa Rao, Executive Engineer M. Narasimha Reddy, and other engineering officers participated in the programme. Pandals are being installed at Madaveedhi, vehicle parking areas, gardens, temple choultries, and outdoor spaces.

Speaking on the occasion, the Executive Officer stressed the need to erect pandals at multiple locations during the festival and directed officials to ensure proper lighting and adequate water facilities for devotees.

He noted that while the Brahmotsavam officially begins on February 19, devotees are likely to arrive early. Consequently, he instructed that all arrangements be completed by the first week of February.



