Srisailam gates opened for water release

Kurnool: The Srisailam reservoir is currently receiving inflows of 119,427 cusecs from upstream, prompting dam officials to lift four gates and release 107,787 cusecs downstream as of Saturday evening. The Jurala reservoir is discharging 52,773 cusecs, while the Sunkesula reservoir is releasing 74,209 cusecs. In Kurnool district, the past 24 hours have seen varying rainfall, with Yemmiganur receiving 4 cm, Tuggali 2.6 cm, Holagunda 2.5 cm, and Adoni 2 cm. Slight rainfall of 2 cm was recorded in Nandyal, Bandi Atmakur, and Koilakuntla. The opening of the gates, coinciding with the weekend holidays, has attracted large numbers of devotees and sightseers to Srisailam.



