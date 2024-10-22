Srisailam Fencing Project Remains in Limbo

Kurnool: The fencing project in Srisailam temple town, aimed at protecting residents from wild animal intrusions, remains a non-starter and awaits clearance from the state administration.

Originally proposed during the previous government, the initiative has seen little to no progress even after a change in ruling in the state. Local people are increasingly vocal about the urgent need for protective measures against the threat posed by wild animals.

In response to these safety concerns, the temple authorities have committed to construct a comprehensive fencing that will combine physical barriers and iron fencing to effectively restrict the movement of wild animals into the temple premises. This proposed structure will span from Goshala to the shores of River Krishna, covering approximately 11 kilometres (about 7 square miles).

The estimated cost for this project is around Rs 5.50 crore, and the officials have initiated the tender process with the government approval already in place. However, doubts linger regarding the project’s completion as it has remained stagnant for over a year.

Compounding the challenges, a recent conflict emerged between the forest department and the Devasthanam authorities over boundary demarcations. During a survey, the forest officials have identified 13 acres of land they claimed belonged to the forest department. However, the Devasthanam officials contested this claim, arguing that the boundary demarcations were creating unnecessary complications for devotees. Despite this, the forest department filed a formal complaint with the police regarding the matter.

Forest Range Officer V. Narasimhulu confirmed that the 13 acres of land has been under Devasthanam control and the forest officials maintain that it should be recognised as the forest department’s property. After the change of government this year, both the devotees and the local population have hoped for a positive reevaluation of the project to enhance safety measures.

In light of these developments, executive engineer M. Narasimha Reddy has indicated that a detailed report will be submitted to the government soon for further decision-making.

Sources indicate that since the project was proposed by the previous government, it must undergo review and receive approval from the endowments and forest ministers and the Chief Minister after thorough verification.