Srisailam Discharges Massive Outflows

Kurnool:The Srisailam reservoir on Sunday received heavy inflows of 5,93,680 cusecs, prompting authorities to release 5,90,830 cusecs downstream by lifting all ten crest gates to a height of 20 feet.

The floodwaters are being fed mainly by the Jurala and Sunkesula projects, with Jurala discharging 4,30,048 cusecs and Sunkesula 1,07,674 cusecs. In turn, the projects themselves are witnessing robust inflows — 4,18,162 cusecs at Jurala and 1,08,350 cusecs at Sunkesula.

Officials said the surge is due to continuous rains in the Tungabhadra catchment and contributions from local streams and upper Krishna basin flows.

The reservoir’s water level has risen to 882.7 feet, storing 202.97 tmc ft against its full capacity of 215.8 tmc ft. Downstream, the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir is receiving 5,88,743 cusecs, with an equal quantum being released to regulate levels and ensure safe reservoir management.