Srisailam Dam Receiving Heavy Inflows With Heavy Rains Upstream

ANANTAPUR: Reservoirs under River Krishna, including the Srisailam Dam, are receiving heavy inflows for the past 20 days following heavy rains in upstream Karnataka and Maharashtra states.

Significantly, the Jurala project in Telangana has filled for the second time this season. Dam authorities have promptly lifted the gates and are releasing flood waters downstream.As a result, water storage in Srisailam reservoir has increased significantly. Official sources revealed that 60,587 cusecs of water is flowing from Jurala to Srisailam.Currently, there is no outflow from Srisailam, as dam authorities have stopped generating power from feeders to both the left and right bank canals.The full reservoir level of Srisailam is 885 feet. It is currently at 854.20 feet. The full water storage capacity is 215.70 TMC feet, while currently the reservoir is holding just 89.7132 TMC feet of water.Irrigation officials are, however, expecting more inflows into the Srisailam Dam, as Tungabhadra reservoir in Karnataka cannot store more than 80 TMC feet. Any excess inflows will invariably be released into the river towards Srisailam in AP.