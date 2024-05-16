Srisailam constable shoots self, dies

Kurnool: A police constable of Srisailam I Town shot himself on Thursday using his service gun while on duty within the police station.



He has been identified as B. Siva Shanker Reddy, 46, a native of Kurnool. On hearing the gunshot, other police personnel rushed to the room in which Siva Shanker Reddy had been present.

They found the constable lying in a pool of blood.

Circle inspector G. Prasad Rao confirmed that Siva Shanker Reddy had shot himself with his service weapon. His body has been sent for autopsy.

Reports suggest personal reasons may have led to the extreme step. Siva Shanker Reddy had been unmarried and in financial difficulties. He joined the department in 2001 and had been posted in Kurnool, Peddakadabur, and Srisailam.

Atmakur DSP Srinivas Rao has been appointed as the inquiry officer to investigate into the suicide.