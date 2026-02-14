Srisailam Bracing for Massive Turnout of 1.5 Lakh Pilgrims on Maha Shivaratri Day

Kurnool: Major Shaivaite temples across Kurnool, Kadapa and Nandyal districts are gearing up for an unprecedented surge of devotees on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Sunday. Elaborate arrangements have been put in place as lakhs of pilgrims are expected to throng temples across the three districts.

The heaviest rush is set to be witnessed at the famed hill shrine of Srisailam, where the annual Brahmotsavams are already under way. Temple authorities estimate that nearly 1.5 lakh devotees may have darshan on the Maha Shivaratri day alone.

Officials said the influx of pilgrims has already begun and is likely to intensify from Saturday night.

Other prominent shrines, including Mahanandi, Yaganti, Nagesuni Kona and Polatala, are also expected to draw large crowds. Authorities estimate that nearly 20 lakh devotees may visit over 60 Shiva temples spread across the three districts during the festival.

Security has been tightened with thousands of police personnel deployed round the clock. Command and control centres have been established in all three districts to monitor the arrangements. Drone cameras are being used for aerial surveillance.

The state government and district administrations are coordinating closely to ensure smooth conduct of the festivities. Special queue lines, expanded parking facilities, public announcement systems and mobile medical units have been arranged at Srisailam. Drinking water and sanitation facilities have been strengthened at all major temples.

Nandyal district collector Rajakumari Gania said the heavy rush is expected to continue till the night of February 16. Continuous monitoring will remain in place to manage the crowds effectively.