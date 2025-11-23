Srirangam Devotees Shoulder Padmavathi’s Vahanams for 35 Years

Tirupati: The annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru at Tiruchanoor continues to uphold a unique tradition: Sri Vaishnavas from Srirangam, Tamil Nadu, have been carrying the goddess’s vahanams for over 35 years.

Every morning and night, the deity is taken out in a procession on different vahanams, each weighing over two-and-a-half tonnes, including marri-wood poles, wooden supports, umbrellas, accessories and the presence of priests. Sri Vaishnavas from Srirangam and nearby regions shoulder the entire load, walking for nearly three hours through the four mada streets during both processions.

The carriers frequently develop swelling and wounds on their shoulders, but they continue their service undeterred. “The swellings and pains are nothing before our devotion. We feel blessed to receive this divine opportunity,” one devotee said.

Over 50 Sri Vaishnavas participate in the duty each year. Many work in government departments, IT firms, railways, banking, private businesses, or are students from cities including Chennai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. All of them take leave from work to serve during the Brahmotsavam. A TTD official said they are provided free accommodation, food, travel allowance and clothes in recognition of their service.

These devotees also perform similar duties at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam. Their disciplined and synchronised method of lifting, walking and lowering the vahanam ensures the deity is carried with dignity, enhancing the devotional experience for onlookers.

The Vaishnavas regard carrying the vahanam of Sri Padmavathi—whom they worship as the consort of Lord Vishnu—as a blessing that brings peace and prosperity to their families. They take pride in sustaining this sacred service for more than three decades.