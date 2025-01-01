Sriramsagar Project Water Released to Flood Flow Canal, Farmers Happy

NIZAMABAD: For the first time, Sriramsagar project (SRSP) officials released water into the Indiramma flood flow canal on Tuesday. To cater for the agriculture needs and fill up water tanks in Nizamabad, Jagtial and Rajanna Sircilla districts, they released around 2000 cusecs of water.

SRSP officials alerted farmers, fishermen and others on the backs of flood flow canal during the water supply. To cater for the needs of Rabi (yasangi) season crops upto mid-Manair dam, the officials will continue the water release.

Sriramsagar project executive engineer M. Chakrapani suggested farmers to use water judiciously. He said that people should be alert during water flow in flood flow canal and avoid accidents. He said that the farming community should cooperate with the irrigation department for release of water on a regular basis.

Deccan Chronicle, SRSP superintendent engineer T. Srinivas Rao Gupta said as per schedule of the irrigation department meeting, water was released into Indiramma flood flow canal. Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy explained the water release schedule to the elected representatives during his visit to Sriramsagar project, he said. "We are monitoring the water released into slues and tanks under the flood flow canal area," he explained.



Meanwhile, water level in Sriramsagar on Tuesday is 1,089.90 feet with capacity of 76.104 tmc. Last year on the same day it was 1,086.60 ft and its capacity 65.135 tmc.



There are no inflows, but outflows stand at 8,121 cusecs. Around 5,500 cusecs water is being released into Kakatiya main canal. Water was released to Laxmi canal, Saraswathi canal, Alisagar, Gutpa lift irrigation schemes and Mission Bhagiratha drinking water needs. Of 282.317 tmc of inflows from June 1, 2024, 213.474 tmc of water was released as outflow from Sriramsagar project so far.





