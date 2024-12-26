Srinivas Rao Named Director of IARI

Vijayawada: An agricultural scientist from AP, Cherukumalli Srinivas Rao, has been appointed as the Director of the prestigious Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), in New Delhi.

Currently serving as director of the National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM), Srinivas Rao is the first Telugu to be appointed IARI director.

Srinivas Rao was born on October 4, 1965, in Anigandlapadu, Krishna district. He studied at the Anigandlapadu district panchayat school from 1975 to 1980. He earned his BSc in Agriculture from the Bapatla Agricultural College and completed his MSc and PhD at the IARI in Delhi.

Srinivas Rao completed his postdoctoral research at Tel Aviv University in Israel. He has held leadership roles in several research institutions across India.

State agriculture minister Kinjirapu Atchannaidu stated, “Srinivas Rao's appointment as the IARI director is a matter of pride for the Telugu people. He hails from Krishna district. The state’s agriculture sector will play a crucial role in overall development and we hope for its continued progress under the leadership of Srinivas Rao.”