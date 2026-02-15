Srinivas Announces ₹143 Crore Hike In Rural Welfare Budget

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has allocated ₹1,876.23 crore for the implementation of rural poverty eradication programmes in the 2026–27 financial year, Minister Kondapalli Srinivas announced on Sunday. He said the allocation marks an increase of ₹143 crore over the previous financial year, reflecting the government’s firm commitment to empowering women of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and strengthening rural livelihoods.

Of the total outlay, ₹464.99 crore has been earmarked towards salaries and allowances of government staff working in the rural poverty eradication organisation, SERP employees, outsourcing staff, honorariums for village organisation assistants, and for the maintenance of SERP and DRDA offices.

Under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY–NRLM), ₹818 crore has been allocated. In addition, ₹72 crore has been set aside for the Startup Village Enterprise Programme, ₹30 crore for the Mahila Kisan Sashaktikaran Pariyojana, and ₹ 15 crore for Rural Self Employment Training Institutes.

The minister further disclosed that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to enhance the allocation under DAY–NRLM by up to ₹1,200 crore based on the actual funds received by the state. With this, the total expenditure for 2026–27 is expected to be scaled up to ₹3,000 crore, with a special focus on improving SHG members’ livelihoods, augmenting incomes, and creating sustainable employment opportunities.

As part of the Chief Minister’s ambitious “One Family—One Entrepreneur” initiative, the government aims to groom nearly five lakh women as entrepreneurs and strengthen Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to energise the rural economy further.

Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister for significantly enhancing the budget and for the resolve to expand total spending up to ₹3,000 crore under DAY–NRLM, Minister Srinivas reiterated that the government remains steadfast in achieving comprehensive empowerment of SHG women, expanding sustainable livelihoods, and accelerating rural economic development.