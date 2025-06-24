 Top
Srikalahasti: Sixteen Students Fall Ill After Breakfast at BC Welfare Hostel

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
24 Jun 2025 12:23 PM IST

The affected students reportedly began showing symptoms such as nausea and vomiting shortly after the breakfast.

Srikalahasti: Sixteen students from the BC Welfare Hostel in Srikalahasti fell ill on Tuesday morning after consuming breakfast. The affected students reportedly began showing symptoms such as nausea and vomiting shortly after the meal and were immediately rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment. More details are awaited.


