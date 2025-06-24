Srikalahasti: Sixteen Students Fall Ill After Breakfast at BC Welfare Hostel
The affected students reportedly began showing symptoms such as nausea and vomiting shortly after the breakfast.
Srikalahasti: Sixteen students from the BC Welfare Hostel in Srikalahasti fell ill on Tuesday morning after consuming breakfast. The affected students reportedly began showing symptoms such as nausea and vomiting shortly after the meal and were immediately rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment. More details are awaited.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
