Srikalahasti Gears Up for 13-Day Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams

TIRUPATI: The temple town of Srikalahasti is set to host the 13-day Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams at the ancient Srikalahasteeswara Swamy temple from February 10 to 23, with authorities making extensive arrangements to manage a heavy influx of pilgrims.

The festivities will begin with Bhakta Kannappa Dhwajarohanam on February 10, followed by Swamy-Ammavari Dhwajarohanam on February 11. The Brahmotsavams will feature a series of major rituals and events, including Vahana Sevas, Kalyanams, Rathotsavam, Teppotsavam (February 16), Giripradakshina (February 19) and Ekanta Seva (February 22).

Maha Shivaratri on February 15 is expected to draw massive crowds, particularly for the Lingodbhava Darshan, scheduled between 2 am and 6 am on February 16. Temple authorities expect more than 1.5 lakh devotees to visit the temple between 2 am and 10 pm on Shivaratri day, surpassing last year’s turnout of over 1.3 lakh pilgrims.

Temple executive officer T. Bapi Reddy said all departments are working in close coordination to ensure smooth darshan and effective crowd management. Queue-line systems, parking facilities and security arrangements have been strengthened, with special attention to senior citizens, persons with disabilities and mothers with infants.

As part of the Brahmotsavams, all Arjitha Sevas will remain suspended from February 10 to 23. Rahu-Ketu poojas inside the temple, priced at ?5,000 and `2,500, will also be suspended. However, Rahu-Ketu poojas conducted outside the temple in designated mandapams at ?500, ?750 and ?1,500 will continue on all days except Shivaratri.

On Shivaratri day, darshan will be facilitated through three main queue lines from 2 am to 11 pm. VIP break darshans will be permitted only during five fixed slots through Gate No. 4, which will also serve as a separate entry point for the physically challenged and mothers with infants.

Parking arrangements have been expanded to accommodate around 150 buses, over 1,800 cars and jeeps, and more than 2,000 two-wheelers. Traffic diversions, barricading, CCTV surveillance, drone monitoring, and a central command and control room have been put in place. The temple will provide free annadanam to about 20,000 devotees daily, along with nearly 2.5 lakh litres of purified drinking water each day.

