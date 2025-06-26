Srikalahastheeswara Swamy Temple To Explore AI For Managing Crowds

TIRUPATI: Sri Srikalahastheeswara Swamyvari Devasthanams is considering deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to improve crowd management and streamline the darshan process, particularly during Rahu-Ketu pujas, which witness high footfalls.

The number of devotees visiting the temple at Srikalahasti has been rising. In view of this, the devasthanam management is looking at technology-based solutions to reduce congestion and enhance pilgrim convenience.

As part of this initiative, area MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy met Google vice president Thota Chandu when the latter visited the temple on Wednesday. The MLA briefed the Google executive about the existing challenges being faced by devotees, including long waiting hours on key occasions. The MLA sought Google’s support in implementing AI tools similar to those being explored at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

TTD recently initiated experimental use of AI-based cameras in Tirumala to monitor devotee movement at the compartments, entry and exit points. These cameras are tracking the number of devotees opting for different categories of darshan, including free, slotted and special entry, and are providing accurate estimates of the waiting time. If the experiment is successful, TTD plans to extend the AI-based system on a larger scale.

MLA Sudheer Reddy requested that similar technology be introduced at Srikalahasti Temple on priority, even before its full rollout at Tirumala. In response, Thota Chandu assured support, saying AI can provide meaningful solutions to many operational difficulties faced by large temples.

“If implemented, the AI initiative will ease pressure during Rahu-Ketu pujas. It will ensure a more efficient and comfortable darshan for visiting devotees”, Sudheer Reddy underlined.