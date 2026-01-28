Srikakulam’s Kurmanatha Swamy Temple to Undergo Rs 10-Crore Revamp

Visakhapatnam: The historic Kurmanatha Swamy Temple in Srikakulam is set to undergo a major redevelopment at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore, with funding support from IndiGo under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The development works are being taken up under the guidance of Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. On Wednesday, Srikakulam MLA Gondu Shankar, along with IndiGo representatives and architects, inspected the temple premises and reviewed the proposed plans.

According to the MLA, IndiGo has released ₹3 crore in the first phase of the project. The comprehensive development plan includes restoration of the Shweta Pushkarini (temple tank), creation of modern infrastructure, and improved facilities for devotees.

A master plan is being prepared to meet the needs of pilgrims over the next 30 years. It also proposes removal of encroachments around the temple tank to create a serene spiritual environment and construction of a grand main entrance to highlight the temple’s heritage.

A review meeting was held with engineers from the water resources department and architects to ensure adherence to quality standards. Local officials, temple trustees and community representatives attended the meeting.