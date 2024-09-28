Srikakulam police nab Odisha man for smuggling Ganja in Ichapuram

Visakhapatnam: The Ichapuram police have arrested a 35-year-old man, a resident of Polsara village in Odisha, for allegedly smuggling ganja.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Circle Inspector (CI) Chinnama Naidu stated that the, “police apprehended the accused, Simhachala Mahanthy, alias Simha, near the Anna Canteen in Ichapuram. During a routine check, officers seized 8.160 kilograms of ganja and a mobile phone from his possession.”

According to the CI, police investigations revealed that Simhachala, who runs a fast-food centre in his village, had turned to selling ganja due to mounting family debts. He reportedly began supplying the drug after a man named Pramod from Badgola village purchased a kilogram of ganja from him for ₹5,000 and later sold it in Surat, Gujarat.

“Mahanthy travelled from Barampuram to Ichapuram by bus,” the CI explained. Police suspect that his intention was to deliver 8.160 kilograms of ganja, acquired from Pramod, to an unidentified individual named Khalia in Surat.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 20(b)(ii)(B) read with Section 8(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act), and he will be presented before the Ichapuram court for further legal proceedings, the CI added.