Srikakulam: Four Pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh Killed in Road Mishap

Andhra Pradesh
23 Nov 2025 9:33 AM IST

They were reportedly travelling to the Srisailam temple for darshan when the accident took place.

A fatal road accident occurred in Kotabommali mandal of Srikakulam district.

A fatal road accident occurred in Kotabommali mandal of Srikakulam district. A van rammed into a stationary lorry near Ettarallapadu, leading to the death of four people.

The deceased were identified as Singh Pawar (60), Vijay Singh Tomar (65), Kushal Singh (62) and Santoshi Bhai (62), all belonging to Madhya Pradesh.

They were reportedly travelling to the Srisailam temple for darshan when the accident took place. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

