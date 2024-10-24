Srikakulam District Gears up for Cyclone Dana

Visakhapatnam: District Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar has announced extensive preparatory measures as Cyclone 'DANA' approaches, with forecasts predicting heavy rains and strong winds to hit the district on October 24th and 25th.

In a significant administrative move, special control rooms are being established at every mandal center, with staff receiving specialized training on Wednesday evening under the supervision of Joint Collector Farman Ahmed Khan at the Collector's office.

Of particular concern are the district's four major rivers , Nagavali, Vamsdhara, Bahuda, and Mahendra Tanaya and its extensive network of over 5,000 ponds. Officials have identified 1,004 ponds with vulnerable embankments that could potentially breach during heavy rainfall.

"We're implementing a robust monitoring system," stated Collector Pundkar. "The public can report storm-related damage to our centralized control room at 08942-240557." The administration has deployed a strategic staffing pattern with two personnel per constituency and additional staff in coastal constituencies working in shifts.

The Ichchapuram constituency, expected to face the maximum impact, will be under heightened surveillance with mandatory situation reports every two hours. Second-level officers have been specifically assigned to Palasa and Ichapuram areas. The district has also deployed 20 drones for real-time situation assessment, with dedicated units for each constituency and coastal mandal.

To ensure efficient data management, officials have been instructed to maintain detailed records on Google Drive, including rainfall measurements, river flow rates, property damage assessments, and evacuation center status. This digital documentation will serve as a valuable resource for future reference.

For emergency assistance or to report storm-related incidents, residents are urged to contact the District Collectorate control room at 08942-240557.

