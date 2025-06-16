 Top
Srikakulam Artist Crafts Modi Portrait On Peepal Leaf

16 Jun 2025 1:56 AM IST

Determined to meet the Prime Minister in Visakhapatnam during the International Yoga Day celebrations, Rahul hopes to present his artwork personally. However, he has not secured an official appointment or contacted the authorities regarding his plan.

Despite this, Rahul remains resolute in his efforts to meet Modi, expressing deep enthusiasm for sharing his creation.—Image By Arrangement

Visakhapatnam: Miniature artist Rahul Vadada from Srikakulam has crafted a unique depiction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a yoga mudra on a Ravi aaku (peepal leaf). Determined to meet the Prime Minister in Visakhapatnam during the International Yoga Day celebrations, Rahul hopes to present his artwork personally. However, he has not secured an official appointment or contacted the authorities regarding his plan.

Despite this, Rahul remains resolute in his efforts to meet Modi, expressing deep enthusiasm for sharing his creation. He revealed that the delicate painting took him five hours to complete, showcasing his meticulous skill and dedication.

