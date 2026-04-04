80 Fall Ill After Consuming Almond Milk at Temple Festival

Visakhapatnam: Around 80 people, aged between 15 and 45, fell ill after consuming almond-flavoured milk at a village goddess festival in Singupuram panchayat limits on Thursday night. The incident came to light on Friday evening.

All those affected were admitted to nearby hospitals, and their condition is reported to be stable.

Police have taken into custody three traders from Rajasthan who were selling the almond milk at the festival. District Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

According to local reports, the incident occurred during the Kondamma Thalli festival, where the traders sold almond-flavoured milk at ₹10 per bottle, drawing large crowds. A police constable on security duty also consumed the drink and fell ill.

Those affected complained of stomach pain, diarrhoea and vomiting. While some were admitted to the Primary Health Centre in Singupuram, others were treated at a medical camp set up in Mamidivalasa village.

District medical and health officer Dr K Anitha said around 20 patients are currently undergoing treatment at the PHC in Singupuram and are in stable condition. She added that most patients are likely to be discharged soon.

Agriculture minister K Atchennaidu, Srikakulam MLA Gondu Shankar and other local leaders visited the area and directed officials to ensure proper medical care.