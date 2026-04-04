Sridhar Reddy Targets Jagan, Highlights Development Works in Nellore Rural

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy on Saturday criticised YSRC chief and former chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy while highlighting ongoing development works in his constituency.

Addressing a press conference, he accused Jagan of making “irresponsible and irrelevant remarks” and alleged that the YSRC was unsettled by the scale of welfare and development initiatives. He also questioned the three-capital proposal, asking why it was not implemented during Jagan’s tenure, and said Amaravati had legal backing from all major parties except the YSRC.

Sridhar Reddy also criticised remarks against the media, terming them “demeaning” and asserting that both state and national media enjoy credibility.

Earlier, development works worth `1.05 crore were launched at Hanuman Junction in Nellore Rural, covering Divisions 20 to 23, in the presence of Gudur MLA Pasam Sunil Kumar, TDP leader Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy and party cadres.

Praising Sridhar Reddy, Sunil Kumar described him as the “number one MLA in the district” and commended the completion of 339 works within 60 days. Sridhar Reddy said the constituency was witnessing rapid development and announced that foundation stones for the Kondayapalem Gate and BV Nagar railway under-bridges would be laid soon with support from Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy.

Party leaders, corporators and workers attended the programme.