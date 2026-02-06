Sri Sathya Sai Run & Ride Set For Feb. 8

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the birth centenary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, Andhra Pradesh, will organise the Sri Sathya Sai Run & Ride–2026 on February 8 (Sunday), with an early morning start at 5 am on the BRTS Road opposite Sarada Junior College in Vijayawada.

The event, aimed at promoting unity, harmony, and the FIT India movement, will commence with Vedam chanting, followed by Naama Sankirthana (bhajans for universal peace), lighting of the lamp, and a welcome address. A warm-up Zumba session and a musical band performance by Balavikas children will set the tone for the programme.

At 6 am, Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao will flag off the cycle ride. In contrast, Vijayawada municipal corporation commissioner Dhyanachandra H.M. will flag off the 5K run for men, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Sk. Shereen Begum will flag off the 5K women's run. R. Lakshmana Rao, state president of the Sri Sathya Sai Seva organisations, Andhra Pradesh, will also participate in the flag-off ceremony.

Participants aged 15 years and above from all walks of life will take part in the 5K run and 5K cycle ride. Free T-shirts and bibs will be distributed to registered participants on February 7 (Saturday) from 7 am to 8 pm at Sri Sathya Sai Nilayam, Seetharampuram. Organisers have clarified that there will be no spot distribution on the event day.

Expressing happiness over the overwhelming response, Lakshmana Rao said that youth, runners, and cyclists from across Vijayawada have registered in large numbers, and he extended his best wishes to all participants.