Sri Sathya Sai Baba Inspired Millions to Follow Path of Service: Murmu

Puttaparthi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said that revered spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba inspired millions of people to follow the path of service.

Addressing the birth centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathyasai district, the President said Sathya Sai Baba propagated the belief that 'Service to Mankind is Service to God'.

"Sri Sathya Sai Baba emphasised on the belief service to mankind is service to God'. He linked spirituality with selfless service and personal transformation. Sai Baba inspired millions to follow the path of service," said Murmu.

According to the President, Sathya Sai Baba urged his followers to align spirituality with public welfare. It is a matter of satisfaction that his devotees in so many countries are serving the underprivileged, she said, adding that Sri Sathya Sai Baba's message of selfless love through selfless service is inspiring the Sri Sathya Sai organisation to volunteer for service.

"Sathya Sai Baba's message of love all and serve all and help ever and hurt never are eternal and universal. Sathya Sai Baba believed that the world is our school and the five human values of truth, good conduct, peace, love and non-violence are our curriculum," said the President.

Earlier, she arrived at Sri Sathya Sai airport in Puttaparthi around 11 am and was received by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other dignitaries. Later, they attended the special programme together held as part of the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Poornachandra Auditorium.