Sri Ramakrishna Teertha Mukkoti to be Observed at Tirumala on February 1

TIRUPATI: Sri Ramakrishna Teertha Mukkoti will be observed at Tirumala on February 1, with devotees undertaking a challenging forest trek to reach the ancient teertha located deep inside the Seshachalam forests. The sacred water body is accessible only once a year on the occasion of the Mukkoti.

Ramakrishna Teertha is regarded as one of the spiritually significant yet lesser-known teerthas of the Seshachalam hills. According to tradition, it is among the Saptagiri Teerthalu, the seven principal teerthas of Tirumala. Bathing in its waters is believed to cleanse sins and provide spiritual upliftment.

The teertha is associated with Sage Sri Ramakrishna Maharshi, who, as mentioned in the Skanda Purana, is believed to have performed intense penance on Venkatadri. It is believed that the sage sanctified the teertha for spiritual purification. The Mukkoti is observed annually in the month of Makara on the full moon day coinciding with the Pushyami star.

Devotees begin their journey from Papavinasanam, from where they must undertake a nearly six-km trek through dense forest terrain. The route includes steep hills, narrow paths, rocky stretches and thick grasslands. In certain sections, pilgrims descend slopes using rope-supported ladders fixed along the hillside. The final stretch leads to a waterfall cascading over rock formations, where devotees take a ritual dip.

On the day of the Mukkoti, priests from the Tirumala temple will reach the teertha in a ceremonial procession carrying flowers and fruits. Special abhishekams will be performed to the idols of Sri Ram and Sri Krishna, followed by special pujas and naivedyam.

In view of the strenuous trek, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has put in place strict safety measures. TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary said medical screening would be conducted at Papavinasanam before allowing devotees to proceed. He said those with heart ailments, asthma, chronic illnesses, excessive weight and small children would not be permitted in the interest of safety.

Devotees will be allowed to undertake the trek only between 5 am and 12 noon on February 1. Private vehicles and two-wheelers will not be allowed on the Papavinasanam route, and pilgrims must use RTC buses. The Additional EO said TTD would provide shelters, drinking water, annaprasadam, medical camps and ambulance services at Papavinasanam and along the route. Police, TTD vigilance staff and forest officials will be deployed to ensure safety and smooth conduct of the Mukkoti.