Sri Rama Navami celebrations at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple from April 6 to 8

TIRUPATI: The Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple in Tirupati will host grand Sri Rama Navami celebrations from April 6 to 8, followed by Teppotsavam from April 10 to 12.

On April 6, Sri Rama Navami day, the festivities will commence with an abhishekam for the presiding deity in the morning. From 8 AM to 9 AM, Snapana Tirumanjanam will be performed for the utsava deities of Sri Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman, followed by Navami Asthanam at 3 pm. In the evening, the utsava deities will be taken on a procession around the temple streets on the Hanuman Vahanam.

On April 7, Sita Rama Kalyanam will be held. The day will begin with an abhishekam for the utsava deities. From 9 am to 10 am, the traditional Mutyala Thalambralu will be carried in a procession from the TTD administrative building to the temple. The celestial wedding will take place from 7 pm to 9.30 pm.

On April 8, the Sri Rama Pattabhishekam will be conducted. At 8 am, sacred water will be brought from Narasimha Teertham to the temple, followed by Chaturdasha Kalasha Snapana Tirumanjanam. The coronation ceremony will take place from 7 pm to 8.30 pm. This will be followed by a procession of the Utsava deities.

On April 9, the Vasanta Utsavam and Asthanam will be held. The Teppotsavam will take place at Sri Ramachandra Pushkarini from April 10 to 12, with the deities taken on the float each evening from 7 pm to 8.30 pm.