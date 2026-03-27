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Sri Rama Navami Celebrated With Fervour in Tirumala, Tirupati

Andhra Pradesh
27 March 2026 10:11 PM IST

TTD organised special rituals as part of the annual festival

Sri Rama Navami Celebrated With Fervour in Tirumala, Tirupati
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Priests perform Snapana Tirumanjanam to the idols of Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshmana at the Tirumala temple on Friday. Devotees queue up for darshan at the Kodandarama Swamy temple in Tirupati during Sri Rama Navami celebrations on Friday.. Decorated idols of Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshmana adorned with turmeric and flower garlands at the Kodandarama Swamy temple in Tirupati on Friday. Priests perform Snapana Tirumanjanam to the deities using at the Kodandarama Swamy temple in Tirupati on Friday.

TIRUPATI: Spiritual fervour marked Sri Rama Navami celebrations in Tirumala and Tirupati on Friday, with special rituals conducted in a traditional manner across both temple towns.

At the Tirumala temple, Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lakshmana at the Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the Srivari temple. Priests conducted the ritual using milk, curd, honey, coconut water, turmeric and sandalwood paste.

In Tirupati, thousands of devotees, including pilgrims and local residents, thronged the Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple from early morning for darshan. TTD organised special rituals as part of the annual festival.

The celebrations began with Suprabhatam, followed by Abhishekam to the main deities. Between 8 am and 9 am, Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed at the Unjal Mandapam for the idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman.

In the afternoon, new silk robes were brought in a ceremonial procession from the Pedda Jeeyar Swamy Mutt and offered to the deities. This was followed by the recitation of Sri Rama Janma Purana and Sri Rama Navami Asthanam. In the evening, Lord Rama was taken in a procession on the Hanuman Vahanam along the four mada streets.

A special Abhishekam will be performed on Saturday morning to the utsava deities of Rama along with Sita and Lakshmana.

Mutyala Talambralu will be taken in a procession on an elephant from the TTD administrative building to the temple between 9 am and 10 am. Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam will be held from 6 pm to 9 pm, followed by Sri Rama Pattabhishekam on Sunday, March 29.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Sri Rama Navami tirupati tirumala hills tirumala tirupati devasthanams (ttd) Abhishekam 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Tirupati 
Avinash P. Subramanyam
About the AuthorAvinash P. Subramanyam
A diligent journalist based in Tirupati, showcasing a strong track record of creative idea generation. Recognized as a team player adept at achieving results. Experienced in reporting on diverse subjects, notably major socio-political events. Active in the field since 2015.

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