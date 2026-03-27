Sri Rama Navami Celebrated With Fervour in Tirumala, Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Spiritual fervour marked Sri Rama Navami celebrations in Tirumala and Tirupati on Friday, with special rituals conducted in a traditional manner across both temple towns.

At the Tirumala temple, Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lakshmana at the Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the Srivari temple. Priests conducted the ritual using milk, curd, honey, coconut water, turmeric and sandalwood paste.

In Tirupati, thousands of devotees, including pilgrims and local residents, thronged the Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple from early morning for darshan. TTD organised special rituals as part of the annual festival.

The celebrations began with Suprabhatam, followed by Abhishekam to the main deities. Between 8 am and 9 am, Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed at the Unjal Mandapam for the idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman.

In the afternoon, new silk robes were brought in a ceremonial procession from the Pedda Jeeyar Swamy Mutt and offered to the deities. This was followed by the recitation of Sri Rama Janma Purana and Sri Rama Navami Asthanam. In the evening, Lord Rama was taken in a procession on the Hanuman Vahanam along the four mada streets.

A special Abhishekam will be performed on Saturday morning to the utsava deities of Rama along with Sita and Lakshmana.

Mutyala Talambralu will be taken in a procession on an elephant from the TTD administrative building to the temple between 9 am and 10 am. Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam will be held from 6 pm to 9 pm, followed by Sri Rama Pattabhishekam on Sunday, March 29.