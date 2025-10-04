Sri Rajarajeswari Temple Receives ₹31 Lakh Hundi Collection

Nellore:The hundi collections at the renowned Sri Rajarajeswari Ammavari temple in Durgamitta, Nellore city, have yielded ₹ 31,14,321 over a 20-day period from September 15 to October 4. The amount includes ₹30,45,197 from the main hundis and ₹69,124 from the Annadanam hundi, as part of the Navaratri festival offerings.

In addition to cash, devotees contributed 73 grams of mixed gold, 298 grams of silver ornaments, and foreign currency (including one US$10 bill and one US$1 bill). The hundi counting was held at the temple on Saturday. It was supervised by Assistant Commissioner and Executive Officer Kovuru Janardhan Reddy, with the participation of festival committee members, chief priests, police personnel, staff from Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank, temple staff, retired bank employees, and volunteers.

The process was overseen by Ch. Srinivasa Babu, inspector from the endowments department, along with Y.N. Sridhar Naidu, executive officer of Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple, Pudiparthi. All collections were deposited in Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank, AK Nagar branch.

