Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam Hosts Two-Day ‘AI for All’ Symposium

Tirupati: A two-day symposium on artificial intelligence titled “AI for All – Symposium 2026” began at Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) in Tirupati on Tuesday. The event is being organised by the university’s DST–CURIE–AI Centre.

The symposium aims to create awareness among students about artificial intelligence and encourage them to develop innovative ideas and projects using AI. Students from various departments of the university, along with participants from other institutions, attended the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Pratap Pachipulusu, senior data engineer at Walmart – Data Ventures in the United States, spoke about the rapid growth of generative AI and its impact across sectors. He explained that generative AI systems can produce text, images, videos, computer code, music and designs. He also introduced widely used AI tools such as ChatGPT, DALL·E, Midjourney, GitHub Copilot and Gemini.

He said AI is increasingly being used in sectors such as marketing, healthcare, finance, education, manufacturing, transportation and agriculture, and is creating new opportunities for research and innovation.

As part of the symposium, students presented posters, PowerPoint presentations and project ideas related to AI. Participants from Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education, Madurai, and VEMU Institute of Technology also presented their projects.

The symposium is being convened by Prof. P. Venkata Krishna and Prof. Y. Bhavani Kumar. Organisers said prizes would be awarded for the best presentations.