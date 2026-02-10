Sri Moolasthaneswara Temple, A Living Chronicle Of Nellore’s Shaiva Heritage

Nellore: Steeped in legend, devotion and centuries-old Shaiva traditions, Sri Bhuvaneswari Sametha Sri Moolasthaneswara Swamy Temple continues to remain one of Nellore’s most spiritually significant landmarks, drawing devotees and historians alike.

Believed to have been established around the 11th Century, the ancient shrine traces its origins to a fascinating legend from the reign of Mukkanti Reddy kings. According to the temple lore, a cow from the royal cattle shed mysteriously poured its milk daily over a termite mound. When a cowherd struck the mound, blood is said to have flowed, revealing a self-manifested (Swayambhu) Shiva Linga.

That night, Lord Shiva appeared in the king’s dream, instructing him to build a temple at the sacred spot. The king did so forthwith. This episode is engraved on the pillars of the stone Nandi Mandapam.

Historical and architectural evidence points to subsequent contributions to the temple during the Chola period, particularly stone structures above the sanctum.

The temple’s identity is deeply intertwined with Nellore itself. The town is believed to derive its name from the ‘nelli’ (gooseberry) tree under which the Lord manifested, while the surrounding area came to be known as Moolapeta, said Poluboina Roop Kumar Yadav, an ardent devotee and in-charge mayor of Nellore.

The temple complex houses several deities, including Lord Vinayaka, Subrahmanya Swamy with Valli and Devasena, Kalabhairava, Veerabhadra, Sahasralingeswara, Saraswati, Durga, Dakshinamurthy, the Navagrahas, Lord Nataraja, Venugopala Swamy with Satyabhama, and Surya Narayana Swamy.

Unique rituals add to the temple’s spiritual vibrancy. Special worship is held for Kalabhairava on Ashtami, while elaborate abhishekams are performed for Nandi on Trayodashi.

The temple features a magnificent silver Nandi, taken out during Shivaratri processions—a sight that leaves devotees spellbound, says hereditary priest Vandavasi Siva Kumar.

Notably, the shrine is the only one in the region to house idols of four prominent Nayanmars—Appar, Sundarar, Manikkavasagar and Thirugnana Sambandar. Plans are underway to consecrate all 63 saints.

With sacred observances like Somakoti Arudra Darshanam, Vendi Ravana Seva, and the presence of a towering Dhanya Ganapathi idol believed to protect local agriculture, the Sri Moolasthaneswara Temple stands as a timeless symbol of faith, tradition and Nellore’s enduring Shaiva legacy.