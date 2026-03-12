Sri Lankan Team Studies SHG Model in Orvakal

KURNOOL: A 30-member delegation of public representatives from Sri Lanka visited the Orvakal Mandal Podupu Lakshmi Aikya Sangham (mandal federation) on Wednesday as part of an exposure programme organised by the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) under the Panchayati Raj system.

During the visit, the delegation interacted with women members to understand the development and livelihood initiatives undertaken by the federation. They also visited Hussainapuram gram panchayat, where they were briefed on the life journey of Pakkiramma and toured the Lakshmi Devi canal-bund brick manufacturing unit run by women.

Mandal federation honorary adviser Vijaya Bharathi and representatives explained the federation’s 30-year success story through a PowerPoint presentation and charts prepared by members of the Venkateswara-2 self-help group.

NIRDPR advisers Saravan, Kalluri Ashalatha and Krishnagiri Nageswara Rao were present.