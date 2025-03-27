Sri Kodandarama Swamy Brahmotsavams Begin With Dhwajarohanam in Tirupati

Tirupati: The annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Tirupati commenced on a grand note on Thursday morning with the ceremonial Dhwajarohanam.

Under the supervision of Kankana Bhattar Bharat Kumar Deekshitulu, the sacred flag-hoisting ritual was conducted between 9.15 am and 9.30 am in the auspicious Mesha Lagnam. The temple priests performed special pujas to the Dhwajapatam, which features the image of Garuda, before raising it atop the Dhwajasthambham amid Vedic chants.

Priests said that Dhwajarohanam symbolises the formal invitation to all celestial beings to attend the Brahmotsavams and is believed to bring prosperity and lineage growth.

Earlier, from 7 am to 9 am, the temple conducted the Tiruveedhi Utsavam for Kodandarama Swamy, along with Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshmana, the Dhwajapatam, and Chakrattalwar. Following this, the Asthanam ceremony took place between 9.30 am and 10 am. Between 11 am and 12 pm, the sacred Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed for the utsava deities, using a holy mixture of milk, curd, honey, coconut water, turmeric, and sandalwood paste.

In the evening, the Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva took place from 7 pm to 8.30 pm. The Utsava idols were taken out in a grand procession along the four mada streets on the Golden Pedda Sesha Vahanam, and devotees were lined up along the streets to witness the grandeur of Lord Sri Ram. Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, temple priest Venugopala Deekshitulu, Agama adviser Seetharama Acharyulu, and other officials were present.

