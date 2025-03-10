Sri Kalahasti Temple Roof Repair Works Completed

Vijayawadda: In a bid to protect and conserve the ancient temples across the state, the repair works on the roof of Sri Kalahasti temple at Sri Kalahasti town in Tirupati district, which were taken up at a cost of Rs5 crore to arrest leakages, have been completed.

The temple, which was built between 5th and 11th Century C.E. by Agnikula Kshatriyas Rajendra Chola 1 and other Chola empowers, has developed leaks in its roof of 60,000 sq. ft some 30 years ago. During monsoon, the rainwater is leaking into the temple, causing inconvenience to devotees performing rituals.

On an average, about 30,000 devotees and 10,000 more visitors on weekends and festivals visit the temple.

Local public representatives approached the Archaeological Survey of India seeking its support to carry out the repair works to fix leakages. Pune-based Uttara Devi Charitable Trust headed by B. Venkateswara Rao came forward to extend its technical and financial support Rs5 crore. They used the concrete prepared by traditional methods using materials like ‘lime, natural Arabic tree gum, hirda, natural jaggery, ladies finger, jute, urad dal and others to arrest the leakages in the roof.

ASI epigraphy head K. Munirathnam Reddy said, “We have successfully completed repair works to the roof of Sri Kalahasti temple to the arrest leakages in 14 months with the financial support from Uttara Devi Charitable Trust and also technical support from ASI, IIT- Tirupati.” Meanwhile, renovation works on another ancient temple of Simhachalam have started at a cost of Rs4 crore in Visakhapatnam while similar works at Srisailam with Rs4crore in Nandyal district would start soon.